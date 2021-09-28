HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation surrounding the death of an inmate.

On August 29, 2021, Theodore Banasky, 48, suffered a medical episode at the Falkenburg Road Jail and was transported to Tampa General Hospital. He was pronounced deceased today, September 28.

The cause of death has not been determined, pending the results of an examination by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Updates will be released from HCSO’s Public Affairs Office.