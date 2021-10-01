File Photo. Credit: Getty Images. Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing red and white in the background

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday night on Franklin Road in Plant City.

On September 29, 2021, at 3:50 p.m., HCSO received a 911 call reporting a man who was found unresponsive at a home on the 8200 block of Franklin Road. When deputies arrived on the scene, they located an adult male in his 40s deceased from upper body trauma.

Neighbors told detectives they believe they heard gunshots coming from the residence between 12:30 p.m and 2:00 p.m.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area of Franklin Road and Gallagher Road on Tuesday and saw anything suspicious to call HCSO,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Whether it’s a vehicle driving fast or erratically, an unusual sound, or a person who looked out of place, no detail is too small and your information may help us solve this case.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. All updates will come from the Public Affairs Office.