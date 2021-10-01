PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit have arrested 35-year-old cousins Ray Oliver and Corinthian Thompson on charges of Armed Robbery and First Degree Murder.

On March 28, 2021, deputies responded to a Seminole mobile home park where 21-year-old victim Adisyn Mudd was found deceased of an apparent gunshot wound. During the investigation, it was learned Oliver and Thompson went to Mudd’s residence to rob her. Investigators say during the course of the robbery, Mudd was murdered.

Booking photos of Oliver (left) and Thompson (Right):

Through various investigative techniques, detectives were able to identify Oliver and Thompson as suspects. Detectives arrested Oliver on April 1, 2021 on unrelated drug charges and failing to register as a career offender. He was already in the Pinellas County Jail and was sentenced to 26 months in prison for those drug and registration charges when he was charged with the homicide.

Today, detectives made contact with Thompson at 3624 6th Avenue South in St. Petersburg and he was taken into custody.

Thompson and Oliver are both being held at the Pinellas County Jail where they are charged with Armed Robbery and First Degree Murder.