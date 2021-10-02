TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–There has been an arrest made in the Shooting at the River Oaks Apartment that happened on September 28.

The defendant, later identified as 17-year-old Aaron D Campbell, believed the 19-year-old victim was involved in that shooting incident.

The victim attempted to avoid Campbell, however, Campbell located the victim and shot him multiple times. Detectives quickly developed investigative leads and interviewed witnesses who identified Campbell as the person who shot the victim.

On 10/01/2021, Campbell was charged with Premeditated Murder in The First Degree & Minor in Possession of a Firearm. Campbell was then transported to Orient Road Jail.