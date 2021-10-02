BRADENTON, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF), in partnership with Derek Jones Academy Inc., will offer a six-day, 40-hour private investigator course Friday, Oct. 22 and 29, 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23 and 30, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24 and 31, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Building 18.

Register online by visiting SCF.edu/Training, clicking the link labeled Professional Development in the left-hand column and selecting Private Investigator.

This course will provide relevant technical skills needed for additional education and future careers in law, public safety, and security and will review topics including industry regulations, department rules, licensing criteria and investigation techniques.

Completing this course will meet the Florida state licensing requirements to earn the Private Investigator Class CC Intern license and will enable students to apply for a private investigator internship through the Florida Division of Licensing.

Registration costs $395 per person. For more information, contact Elena Taddeo at TaddeoE@SCF.edu or 941-363-7203.