HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–Time of Wonder Daycare worker is facing charges after hitting and dropping a one-year-old causing serious injuries.

On September 8, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m., Yamirka Menendez, 51, is seen on surveillance cameras at the Time of Wonder Daycare removing a one-year-old child from a mechanical swing by his wrists, swinging the child about three feet in the air over a retaining wall and then dropping the child to the floor. Due to the fall, the boy was unable to stand upright or place weight on his left foot and leg.

Just after 12:00 p.m. on the same day, the same victim was again in the mechanical swing when Menendez is seen on video striking the child in the head.

About an hour later, at 1:08 p.m., Menendez is seen on video feeding a second victim, a four-month-old, who is placed on her lap. Menendez forcefully grabbed and yanked the victim’s right leg and slapped the child several times.

On September 9, 2021, the mother of the one-year-old victim transported the child to St. Joseph’s Hospital after noticing the child was experiencing pain in his left foot. He was diagnosed with a fracture to his tibia and fibula.

On September 23, 2021, the child was examined by medical staff at the University of South Florida’s Child Protection Team. The team found the injuries to the child’s leg to be signs of physical abuse. A report was then filed with HCSO.

Detectives worked with the Time of Wonder Daycare, reviewed the video recordings from the room, and Menendez was arrested on September 28, 2021.

Milagros Rodriguez, 52, was the other daycare employee in the room at the time of the incident and is facing a charge of Failure to Report Child Abuse.

Menendez and Rodriguez do not have any criminal history.

The incidents have also been reported to Hillsborough County Child’s Licensing.