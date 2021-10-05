FORT MYERS, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced Bradleigh Wayne Carter (32, Fort Myers) to 22 years and 6 months in federal prison for attempted possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine and for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The court also ordered Carter to forfeit firearms and ammunition that were related to the offense.

Carter had pleaded guilty on October 6, 2020.

According to court documents, Carter agreed to have a United States Postal Service (USPS) Priority Mail parcel shipped to his residence in Fort Myers, knowing that the package contained approximately one pound of methamphetamine.

During the execution of a search warrant at Carter’s residence, law enforcement located additional quantities of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine. Agents also seized several firearms and ammunition that Carter, a convicted felon, knowingly possessed in furtherance of his drug trafficking activity.