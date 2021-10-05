TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– U.S. District Judge William F. Jung has sentenced Julio Gonzales (45, Lakeland) to 2 years and 10 months in federal prison for theft of public money and aggravated identity theft.

As part of his sentence, the court also ordered Gonzalez to pay $110,102.90 in restitution and, separately, entered a forfeiture money judgment against him in the amount of $28,527, the proceeds of the offense of conviction.

Gonzalez had pleaded guilty on June 22, 2021.

According to court documents, from February 2014 through February 2018, Gonzales stole Social Security benefit payments made by the Social Security Administration on behalf of four individuals. In total, Gonzalez knowingly and willfully stole approximately $110,102 in benefits to which he was not entitled. In addition, Gonzales used the identity of an unsuspecting U.S. citizen to commit Social Security fraud.