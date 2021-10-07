JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Kevin Allen Rose (35, Macclenny) has pleaded guilty to escaping from a residential reentry center (halfway house) where he was completing a prior federal prison sentence. He faces a maximum penalty of five additional years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, in 2016, a federal judge found Rose guilty of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and two counts of distributing marijuana. Rose was committed to the custody of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to serve 84 months in federal prison. In September 2020, the BOP transferred Rose into the custody of Keeton Corrections, Inc. Jacksonville Residential Reentry Center, a halfway house, to complete the remainder of his sentence.

On April 21, 2021, Rose escaped from Keeton and never returned. On September 16, 2021, Deputy U.S. Marshals arrested Rose in Atlantic Beach, Florida.