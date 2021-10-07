BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Mark Consuelos attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Mark Consuelos is leaving “Riverdale.”

Consuelos, who plays villain Hiram Lodge ,who is also Veronica’s dad, will be going after four seasons on the show.

“So tonight’s episode is Mark’s swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline. “From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell. And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.”

Consuelos thanked Aguirre-Sacasa for the chance, telling the publication in a statement: “First and foremost, I would like to thank Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity. Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family.”

Consuelos first appeared on the series in the Season 2 premiere. He played a rich mob boss who tried to keep Veronica away from Archie.

The show is based on the characters from Archie Comics