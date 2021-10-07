HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teenager for his involvement in the murder of a 16-year-old, on October 1, 2021.

Through investigation, detectives identified Jadon Christian Felix Saunders-Rigueur, 17, as the shooter.

“Unfortunately, a child is dead because of the irresponsible actions of another child,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This arrest reflects the unwavering dedication of our detectives who worked tirelessly until the suspect was taken into custody. This teen has irreparably impacted the lives of the victim’s family as well as his own. He will face the consequences of his actions.”

Saunders-Rigueur was taken into custody for 1st Degree Felony Murder while Engaged in Robbery, 3rd Degree Murder with a Firearm, Robbery with a Firearm, and Purchase of Cannabis. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center without incident.