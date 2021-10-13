TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)-Join Creative Loafing, Feeding Tampa Bay, and local Tampa Bay area restaurants for Tampa Bay Burger Week, featuring exclusively-priced takeout and dine-in specials on burgers, beer, and more from Thurs., Nov. 4th, through Sun., Nov. 14th.

How it works: Each participating restaurant will offer a burger special, plus deals on Funky Buddha and more at select locations. A full list of locations and special details, ordering information, a map, social media contest info, and how to vote on Tampa Bay’s Ultimate Burger will be available at tampabayburgerweek.com

This year, CL is excited to be partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay on Burger Week and a portion of proceeds will benefit the nonprofit. As one of the nation’s top hunger relief organizations, Feeding Tampa Bay is ending hunger by fueling human potential in every family, child and senior across our 10-county region. By leveraging the daily connection around a meal, the organization is evolving its partnerships, programs, and services with a goal to break down barriers and create long-term health and capability in the lives of the individuals they serve. Feeding Tampa Bay, because food makes tomorrow possible.

CL is currently in search of an Official 2021 Ambassador of Tampa Bay Burger Week. Local burger enthusiasts can submit themselves into the running to take home $150 cash plus take over CL’s Instagram stories during Burger Week with food photos and videos from their favorite participating locations while reaching CL’s more than 65k followers. Here’s how to enter to become the Official 2021 Ambassador of Tampa Bay Burger Week: Step 1. Share photos of your favorite local burgers using the hashtag #TampaBayBurgerWeek and don’t forget to tag the location. Step 2. In the caption, tell CL why you think you deserve the title of Burger Week Ambassador. Step 3. Make sure to tag @cltampabay. Winner will be selected by a panel of judges on Monday, November 1st (winner must be local to the Tampa Bay area).

Those taking advantage of Burger Week specials can share a photo of their Burger Week experience on Instagram to be automatically entered to win gift certificates from select Burger Week restaurants + $200 in CL Deals. Here’s how to enter: Step 1. Snap a photo of your delicious Burger Week burger. Step 2. Post your photo on Instagram by adding your location at the participating restaurant. Tag @cltampabay & use the hashtag #TampaBayBurgerWeek Step 3. Share your photo to be automatically entered to win! Each location you visit and tag on Instagram automatically gets you an additional entry into the contest.

Plus, Creative Loafing is letting you decide who you think makes Tampa Bay’s Ultimate Burger. All participating locations are up for the coveted title. Voting for the 2020 Ultimate Burger begins at 9 a.m. on Thurs., Nov. 4th.

To take advantage of Tampa Bay Burger Week from Nov. 4th through 14th, all you have to do is ask for the Burger Week special. Complete special details, including takeout, delivery, online ordering options, and more will be available prior to Nov. 4th.

Local restaurants interested in participating in Burger Week can contact Alexis at alexis@cltampa.com

For more information on Tampa Bay Burger Week 2021, visit tampabayburgerweek.com

Please use the following hashtags for all digital promotions: #TampaBayBurgerWeek

For more information on Feeding Tampa Bay, visit feedingtampabay.org

For more information on Funky Buddha, visit funkybuddhabrewery.com