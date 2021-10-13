Security fence and brick wall used to contain prisoners in an old jail.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell has sentenced David Levon Massey (32, Cape Coral) to 20 years in federal prison for possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute. Massey had pleaded guilty on July 7, 2021.

According to court documents, in February 2020, Massey was released from federal prison after serving more than nine years for organizing a prescription pill distribution ring. Shortly after his release, law enforcement received several tips that Massey was again distributing drugs.

In October 2020, during the execution of a search warrant at Massey’s residence, law enforcement officers recovered nearly 100 grams of fentanyl, two firearms, and thousands of dollars in cash.