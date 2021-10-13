TAMPA, FL (CW44 News At 10) –Beginning, October 13, 2021, at 9pm tonight, all northbound lanes on North Florida Avenue will close between East Bird Street and East Waters Avenue while the Tampa Water Department conducts scheduled maintenance on the water distribution system.

Northbound traffic will be diverted into the center turn lane. Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow.

Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area. Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5am, Thursday, October 14. The Tampa Water Department may need to return at a later date to complete additional work.

An update will be provided at that time. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions. The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time.