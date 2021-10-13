SARASOTA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced its second annual Halloween Drive-thru event will be happening at the agency’s Sarasota Headquarters Saturday, October 30.

The program was created last year as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating in response to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Personnel staged static displays in the agency’s headquarters parking lot, distributing an estimated 80,000 pieces of candy to more than 1,100 attendees. Following its overwhelming success, the event will be held for the second year in a row.

The Halloween Drive-Thru will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard. Attendees will be directed to enter Cattleridge Boulevard between the Arby’s restaurant and BP convenience store, before heading north toward the event. To streamline traffic flow, drivers will enter the north parking lot in two lanes and follow instructions from Traffic Unit deputies. Because this is a drive-thru program, there will be no on-site parking and all attendees are asked to remain in their cars. For the comfort of attendees, all candy that will be disturbed was individually bagged by personnel wearing both masks and gloves.

“We received great feedback from our community following last year’s event,” commented Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman. “Which is why we decided to open this event up again to the residents we serve. Not only are we getting kids out of the house, but we are doing so in a safe way while building relationships and showcasing the great work of our personnel and specialty units.”

For more information, contact the agency’s Community Affairs Office at 941.861.4005.