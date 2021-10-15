MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore has sentenced a 53-year-old man from Highlands County, Florida, to 120 months in prison for drug trafficking.
According to the court record, in 2019, Leon McNeil Roberts sold methamphetamine in Avon Park, Highlands County on three separate occasions. Specifically, on June 19, 2019, Roberts sold 27.38 grams of methamphetamine (actual) to a buyer. On June 28, 2019, Roberts sold 27.227 grams of methamphetamine (actual) to a buyer. And, on July 24, 2019, Roberts he sold 26.949 grams of methamphetamine (actual) to a buyer.
Roberts previously pled guilty to distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine.
Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and La Verne J. Hibbert, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration, Miami Field Division made the announcement.
DEA Miami investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter is prosecuting it.