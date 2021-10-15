St. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–St. Petersburg Police Detectives have arrested Tyron Byron Jackasal for the shooting death of Emily Grot on April 4, 2021.

At 10:50 p.m. April 4, there was an informal gathering with several people at Wildwood Park, 1000 28th St. S. Detectives believe Jackasal fired shots in the Wildwood parking lot. A bullet struck Emily Grot while she was seated inside a car.

Investigators do not believe Grot was the intended victim.

Jackasal was charged with murder in the second degree Wednesday evening. He was already in the Pinellas County Jail on unrelated charges.