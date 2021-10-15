TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Oronzo, a pioneer in fast-casual Italian dining, announces the grand opening of its second location in the new Midtown development of Tampa.

Located at 1120 Gramercy Lane D-200, the restaurant will open to the public on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oronzo is a collaboration between Dan Bavaro, owner of Bavaro’s, which introduced Neapolitan style pizza to the city with several popular locations throughout Tampa and Sarasota and Front Burner Brands.

Blending homemade Italian with unique recipes for an Uncommon Italian experience, Oronzo’s menu will feature imported quality ingredients and unique items like Italian style burritos stuffed with spaghetti and chicken or meatball parmesan. You can also find Roman-style flatbreads and a selection of fresh salads and bowls that highlights the superfood grain, farro. Dough and fresh pasta are handmade every morning, along with sauces and dressing that are prepared from scratch.

“Midtown is the ideal place for Oronzo’s second location,” says Dan Bavaro, founder of Oronzo. “We can’t wait to introduce Midtown guests to our delicious family recipes with unique twists and flavor combinations, all made fresh and served fast.”

Oronzo is changing the way people experience Italian by combining Bavaro family recipes with quick-crafted meals that are made to order. For easy ordering, the concept will offer walk-up kiosks that will allow guests to bypass the line. Tableside charging stations and high-speed Wi-Fi will also be available.

Oronzo Midtown will feature over 1,900 sq. ft of indoor and outdoor dining space.