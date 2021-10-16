MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–On October 12,13 and 14, 2021, The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Division of Investigative and Forensic Services with the Florida Department of Financial Services, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, Manatee County Code Enforcement, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau conducted a joint Workers’ Compensation Fraud/ Unlicensed Contractor operation.

The purpose of the operation was to address unlicensed contractors who are working without the required contractor license and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation insurance exemptions.

In total, thirteen offenders were arrested for Failure to Obtain Workers Compensation Coverage and Unlicensed Contracting.