TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Corey Small (43, St. Petersburg) has pleaded guilty to interfering with commerce by robbery and to using and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, as well as to conspiring to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony offense, and possessing, brandishing, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, causing death by murder. He faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison.

Regarding the robbery and the use and brandishing offenses listed above, according to court documents, in 2014 Small robbed a dry-cleaning business in St. Petersburg. During the robbery, he pointed a gun at the clerk and stole $51.41.

Regarding the three other offenses listed above, which are unrelated to the 2014 crimes, court documents show that in 2018 Small conspired with an employee of a night club to sell cocaine for him. Later that year, the victim, who was a friend of the nightclub employee, attempted to persuade the employee to leave the club and stop selling drugs for Small. In response to this attempted interference with his drug business, Small argued with the victim and then shot him four times, killing him. Small, a previously convicted felon, was later arrested and found to be in possession of a firearm.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Pinellas Park Police Department, the St. Petersburg Police Department, and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.