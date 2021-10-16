MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– United States District Judge Aileen M. Cannon sentenced 51-year-old Donald Reid to seven and one-half years in prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Reid distributed methamphetamine on four separate occasions in 2019. On July 3, 2019, Reid sold 26.4 grams of methamphetamine in Lake Placid, Highlands County, Florida. On August 9, 2019, Reid sold 55.7 grams of methamphetamine in Arcadia, DeSoto County, Florida. On August 16, 2019, Reid sold 55.8 grams of methamphetamine in Arcadia. And, on September 9, 2019, Reid sold 110.14 grams of methamphetamine in Arcadia.

On October 22, 2019, a Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped Reid as he was driving to Highlands County from DeSoto County. After a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, law enforcement seized 209.8 grams of methamphetamine and over $6,000 cash from the vehicle. Reid admitted that he was a drug dealer and that he obtained at least eight to 16 ounces of methamphetamine a week from his supplier. Reid was on bond for a pending felon-in-possession charge out of DeSoto County, Florida at time of the traffic stop.

Reid previously pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and La Verne J. Hibbert, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration, Miami Field Division announced the sentence.

DEA Miami investigated this case, with assistance from Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter prosecuted the case.