(CNN) — Melissa Joan Hart took home a cool million on Sunday’s ” .”
The “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” actress is the first celebrity to win the grand prize on the spinoff of the popular game show. She played for the charity Youth Villages.READ MORE: Man Arrested In Connection To A Homicide
“They serve families and children across 23 different states in every kind of level, going through foster care and aging out of foster care especially,” Hart said of the charity.
She managed to solve the bonus puzzle, which was “bran muffins.”READ MORE: Northbound Lanes On Florida Avenue Will Be Closed Wednesday Night
Hart — who had squared off against Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert — was excited to win for charity.
“I’m still shaking,” Hart said. “Bran muffins. I’m gonna have to eat one tomorrow, I guess. I’m gonna buy stock in it or something.”
She ended up winning a grand total of $1,039,800.MORE NEWS: Major Accident Investigation Team Investigate A Vehicle VS Bicyclist Crash
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.