TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A federal jury has found Clifford Edward Albritton, III (44, Lakeland) guilty of conspiracy to possess 400 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it and possession of 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it. Albritton faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 14, 2022.

Albritton had been indicted on August 4, 2020.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, in July 2020, Albritton arrived at a purported deal with his supplier, Donovan Holmes. Albritton had more than 300 grams of fentanyl and a scale hidden in his pants. Both men were subsequently arrested. Holmes, who testified at trial after previously pleading guilty, described how Albritton was a part of a larger fentanyl conspiracy encompassing multiple dealers. The sentencing hearing for Holmes is scheduled for October 28, 2021.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Tampa Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Callan Albritton (no relation).