HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–After a successful event last year, Sheriff Chad Chronister is thrilled to announce that the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will once again host a drive-thru pumpkin patch for children to stop by and pick up some Halloween treats!

Deputies will pass out pumpkins and pre-packaged goodie bags, which are free of charge to all families who visit the drive-thru pumpkin patch. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, and will be held at the Sheriff’s Operations Center located at 2008 E 8th Avenue in Tampa.

“I am excited to offer Hillsborough County families this safe alternative to trick-or-treating this Halloween season,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Kids will get all the joys of Halloween without even having to leave their parents and guardians’ cars! The family-friendly event will also feature the HCSO ice cream truck, from which deputies will also hand out frozen desserts.”