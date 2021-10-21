UNSPECIFIED - FEBRUARY 25: In this screengrab released on February 25, Olivia Newton-John speaks during the G\'Day USA American Australian Association Arts Gala on February 25, 2021. (Photo by G\'Day USA/G\'Day USA via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Olivia Newton-John says she has her good days and her bad days as she once again battles cancer.

In an interview with “Today’s” Hoda Kotb which aired Wednesday, the singer spoke about living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer.

She said these days she’s “feeling pretty good.”

“I have my days, I have my pains,” Newton-John said. “But the cannabis that my husband grows for me has been such a huge part of my healing, and so I’m a really lucky person.”

The “Grease” star was first diagnosed with cancer almost 30 years ago. She was treated for it and it returned in 2017.

She and Kotb shared an emotional moment after the “Today” co-host shared that she too is a cancer survivor.

“We’re sisters,” Newton-John said. “Anyone that has gone on this ride with cancer, it’s unknown destinations and surprises and turns.”

