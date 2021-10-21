HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–A Henderson Hammock Charter School student is facing charges after making threats to harm students and staff.

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, HCSO deputies responded to the charter school in Citrus Park, after reports of a planned shooting. Other students reported the plan to administrators, who contacted the sheriff’s office. Several students came forward stating Emily Roche, 13, was planning a school shooting and had created a map with locations of security cameras and a “hit list” of teachers and students she did not like.

At this time, it appears Roche has no known access to firearms but would act on her plans if a firearm were obtained.

“Lives were saved by the bravery of the students who came forward with information,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “ The safety of our students is a priority. I am urging all parents to talk with their children about the importance of speaking up and reporting anything suspicious. As always, if you see something, say something, it could save a life.”

Roche was taken into custody and charged with Written Threats to Kill or Conduct a Mass Shooting and was placed under a Baker Act.