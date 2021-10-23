BRADENTON, FLa. (CW44 News At 10)— Celebrate Halloween with State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) Office of Student Life, Student Government Association, student clubs and organizations, and athletics department at “Trunk or Treat.”

The free event is open to the public and will take place 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, main parking lot, and 6-8 p.m. at SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W. between Buildings 17 and 18.

The kid-friendly activities at both campuses will feature free candy, decorated vehicles and music. SCF Venice will also have Chick-fil-A treats for sale. Students, faculty or staff interested in decorating a vehicle can reach out to StudentLife@SCF.edu.

For more information, call Student Life at 941-408-1523.