TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Michael Jarcord, 52, of Tallahassee, Florida, was sentenced to 180 months federal prison for coercing or enticing a minor to engage in prostitution. The sentence was announced today by Jason Coody, Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

Jarcord’s sentence was the result of a federal jury returning a guilty verdict on June 29, 2021, finding Jarcord guilty on the sole count of coercing or enticing a minor to engage in prostitution.

“This sentence is yet another example of the unwavering commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable and should serve as a significant deterrent to those who would attempt to harm them,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Coody. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

“We are grateful to see justice prevail for the victim in this case,” said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell. Jarcord’s sentencing is a testament to the judicial systems’ tireless efforts to hold accountable those who break the law and reiterate to the community that human trafficking will not be tolerated.”

“Another child predator is now behind bars thanks to the law enforcement partnership between HSI and the Tallahassee Police Department,” said HSI Tampa Assistant Special Agent in Charge Micah McCombs.

Jarcord’s prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to all sex offender conditions.

The conviction was the result of a collaborative investigation by the Tallahassee Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations as part of Operation Stolen Innocence, a multi-agency coordinated effort by the United States Marshals Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit to combat human trafficking in the Tallahassee area. Assistant United States Attorney Michelle Spaven prosecuted the case.