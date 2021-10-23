PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)- The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has received a contract from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) for Speed Enforcement.

The contract will be utilized to fund speed and aggressive driving enforcement in Pinellas County.

From October 25, 2021 through September 24, 2022, Pinellas deputies will be conducting “saturation patrols” throughout Pinellas County. The goal of the patrols will be to decrease speed and aggressive driving, crashes, and fatalities in the county.

The locations of these saturation patrols will be focused in high incident areas throughout the county.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining safe roadways for its residents and visitors through these initiatives that combat high-risk driving behaviors.