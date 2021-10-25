Meadow Walker arrives for the world premiere of \"F9: The Fast Saga\" at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood on June 18, 2021. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Cue the tears.

Meadow Walker, daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, married actor Louis Thornton-Allan earlier this month. Walker’s “Fast & Furious” co-star, Vin Diesel, walked his longtime friend’s daughter down the aisle.

The moment was captured in a photo she posted on Instagram.

The couple married in the Dominican Republic and spoke to Vogue about their ceremony.

“We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal,” Walker said. “And honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.

“We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand. To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky.”

Walker’s father died in a car crash in Southern California in 2013 at 40. He was in the passenger seat of a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, driven by a racing team partner, that slammed into a light pole and burst into flames

