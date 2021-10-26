British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on October 17, 2021. - The Earthshot Prize honours five inaugural winners with an award of £1 million ($1.4 million, 1.2 million euros) each to pursue solutions to the world\'s greatest environmental problems at a glitering gala ceremony. Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize in October 2020 and hopes that the event will help propel the fight against climate change leading up to the COP26 summit in Scotland, calling those on the shortlist \"innovators, leaders and visionaries\". (Photo by Yui Mok / POOL / AFP) (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Ed Sheeran appeared on “The Voice” on Monday as a super mentor.

Sheeran was part of the competition’s “Knockout Rounds,” where an artist picks their own song to perform individually while their direct competitor watches. Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton then choose the winner from their team to advance.

Sheeran, who recorded the show before testing positive for Covid-19, advised the judges on their picks.

Grande and Sheeran also caught up on what’s been happening in their lives, with Sheeran asking Grande, “”And you’re married now?” Grande married Dalton Gomez back in May.

“I am!” Grande replied. “You as well.”

Sheeran, who welcomed his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn last year, also told contestant Katie Rae, who has aa 3-year-old son, how much he misses his own daughter.

“This is the longest I’ve been away from my daughter, and I don’t know how on Earth people do it,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.