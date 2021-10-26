HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is inviting all Hillsborough County residents to celebrate Halloween with their district deputies in a fun and safe way.

“Trick-Or-Treat with teamHCSO” will be held Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Families are invited to visit their local HCSO district office to show off their costumes, say hello, and receive candy. The event will be held at all five of HCSO’s district offices:

District I: 14102 N 20th Street, Tampa

District II: 2310 N Falkenburg Road, Tampa

District III: 7202 Gunn Highway, Tampa

District IV: 508 33rd Street SE, Ruskin

District V: 10128 Windhorst Road, Tampa

“Halloween should be a holiday for kids that is filled with all treats and no tricks,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “That’s why we are providing this safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating. Our deputies are thrilled to welcome all the ‘ghouls’ and ‘goblins’ on Halloween night!”

For families still planning to do traditional trick-or-treating, Sheriff Chronister released a public service announcement (PSA) earlier this week to remind trick-or-treaters of a few tips before setting out on Halloween night.