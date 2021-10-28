BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend The Women\'s Cancer Research Fund\'s Unforgettable Evening 2020 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

(CNN) — The Jonas Brothers are set to get roasted.

Netflix will release the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast,” a one-hour comedy special hosted by Kenan Thompson.

It will be the streaming service’s first-ever family roast.

Netflix defines it as “a one of a kind comedy special of epic proportions that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You’ll see the multi-platinum global celebrities the Jonas Brothers like you’ve never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests all to give them a roasting they’ll never forget.”

There will be guest appearances by Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and more.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are producers on the special, set to debut on November 23.

