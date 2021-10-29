TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber has sentenced Ahmad Rashad Weston, a/k/a “Blood,” (42, St. Petersburg) to 17 years and 6 months in federal prison for conspiring to distribute 100 grams or more of a drug mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, as well as 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Weston had pleaded guilty on May 19, 2020.

According to court documents and evidence presented at his sentencing hearing, Weston served as the hub of a drug trafficking conspiracy that operated in the greater Tampa Bay area between at least August 2018 and November 2019. Law enforcement began the investigation by conducting 17 undercover hand-to-hand heroin purchases from co-defendant Quincy Turner. Further investigation determined that Weston, who had served more than five years in prison for a prior federal felony drug conviction, was Turner’s supplier.

Between July and October 2019, law enforcement intercepted calls and text messages from Weston’s cellphone and established that Weston was responsible for distributing more than 18 kilograms of cocaine, over 161 grams of heroin, and over 89 grams of fentanyl and fentanyl analogues during just that three-month period. Ultimately, the investigation of Weston led to 11 other defendants being charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.