BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Oktoberfest celebration held annually in Indian Rocks Beach is a day filled with raffles, live music, games, food, and, of course, beer.

This German beer festival, which was held on Saturday, October 23rd this year, is a fun, beach-side, family event held annually, and who better to be in attendance then German-originated luxury real estate firm, Engel & Völkers!

Engel & Völkers Belleair, located at 2510 West Bay Dr, Belleair Bluffs, FL are yearly sponsors who set up a booth and pass out local market information, do a raffle giveaway and, of course, take part in all the fun. This year the brokers and license partners of Engel & Völkers Belleair, Kelly Montgomery-Kepler and Steve Kepler, gave away a full-sized paddleboard from Livin’ Salty Paddle Sports & Surf Shop to the lucky raffle winner.

“We always look forward to Oktoberfest. We enjoy seeing our clients, customers, friends, visitors and neighbors here every year and the paddleboard giveaway was a hit,” says Kelly Montgomery-Kepler.

To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit http://www.belleair.evrealestate.com.