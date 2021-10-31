Watch Part 1 of 5 | The Cuban Club:
CW44’s Andrea Alvarez speaks with Ybor City tour guide, Steve Stamberger about “Mister Ybor City” and The Cuban Club.
Watch Part 2 of 5 | The Don Vicente:
CW44’s Andrea Alvarez tours The Don Vicente De Ybor Historic Inn with two of Tampa’s top psychic/mediums.
Watch Part 3 of 5 | The Tampa Bay Rum Company:
CW44’s Andrea Alvarez speaks with a skeptic and a believer at The Tampa Bay Rum Company.
Watch Part 4 of 5 | Undisclosed Warehouse:
CW44’s Andrea Alvarez gets exclusive access to an undisclosed warehouse which she tours with two of Tampa’s top psychic mediums.
Watch Part 5 of 5 | Psychic / Mediums:
CW44’s Andrea Alvarez speaks with Ybor City two of Tampa’s top psychic mediums as they tour Oaklawn Cemetery.
VIEW PHOTO GALLERY HERE: