PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – On November 1, 2021, at approximately 7:25 a.m., deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to Skinner Boulevard and the Pinellas Trail in Dunedin to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

According to investigators, 78-year-old pedestrian Thomas Murtaugh was crossing Skinner Boulevard from north to south in the designated crosswalk. A 2015 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 31-year-old Jennifer O’Rourke, was traveling east bound on Skinner Boulevard. Investigators say O’Rourke came to a stop on the west side of the crosswalk before accelerating through the crosswalk. O’Rourke did not see Murtaugh until she struck him with the passenger side fender of her vehicle.

Murtaugh was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

According to investigators, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this crash.

The investigation continues.