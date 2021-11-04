Filed Under:beyonce, followers, Idris Elba, Jay-Z, Jonathan Majors, rapper, regina king
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

    (CNN) — HOV is officially on the gram.

Jay-Z, who is well recognized for not being very active on social media, launched an Instagram account on Tuesday.

The rapper/entrepreneur/anything else he wants to be stayed true to his minimalist approach with a single photo, the poster art for the new Netflix film “The Harder They Fall,” and an IG Story, featuring a countdown for the Black Western’s début on the streaming service.

He serves as a producer on the project, which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.

Jay-Z also curated the film’s soundtrack with music by him, naturally.

As of Wednesday, the account — which sports a back-in-the-day photo of the rapper as his profile pic — was quickly approaching 2 million followers.

But don’t expect him to be all over the place liking photos. Jay-Z is only following one person: His equally famous and productive wife, Beyoncé.

