(CNN) — Jeff Bezos offered Tom Hanks a ride to space on his Blue Origin rocket, but it came at a price.
The actor inveterated that Bezos had asked him during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday, saying if he accepted the offer, he was likely to pay.
“Well yeah, provided I pay,” Hanks said. “It costs like $28 million or something like that. And I’m doing good, Jimmy — I’m doing good — but I ain’t paying $28 million. You know what, we could simulate the experience of going to space right now.”
Hanks, who appeared to promote his new movie "Finch," mimicked shaking in a rocket while in his chair, saying, "I don't need to spend 28 million bucks to do that."
He also paid tribute to his late friend, actor Peter Scolari, whom he worked with on the sitcom “Bosom Buddies.” Kimmel played a clip from a 1981 episode of the show, with Hanks saying the two were so connected.
“Peter has a lovely family, his wife Tracy, absolutely great kids and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies. So thanks for letting us show that,” Hanks said.MORE NEWS: Man Illegally In The U.S. Arrested For Attempted First Degree Murder
