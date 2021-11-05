HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspect who attempted to rob a local bank yesterday.

On November 4, 2021, at 4:35 p.m., an unknown white male suspect entered The Bank of Tampa in Brandon located at 1217 Oakfield Drive. The suspect approached a bank teller and requested a deposit slip, which was provided to him. The suspect filled in an account number on the bottom of the slip, and also wrote on the top right-hand corner, “Robberry 10,000-15,000, unmarked 100’s.” The teller questioned the suspect about his account number, which was too long, and asked for his driver’s license to pull up his account. The suspect advised he would have to go get his driver’s license from his car. He left the bank but did not return. He then left the parking lot and turned east onto Oakfield Drive.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35-40 years old, 5’6″-5’8″ tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing light-colored shorts, a maroon pullover jacket with a black undershirt, long black socks, a hat with sunglasses on top, and a black face mask with a gator facemask over the top of it. He was seen driving away in an older model silver sedan, possibly a Honda or Toyota.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured over the course of this incident,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We have a video that gives us a good look at the suspect. Someone out there knows who this person is and I’m asking anyone who knows something about him, to please call us.”

Video of the incident can be viewed here.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident that took place, you’re urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.