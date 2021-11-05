POLK COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–A pair of brothers with extensive criminal histories were arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, November 4, 2021 for burglarizing multiple vehicles in a north Lakeland neighborhood. A woman who is the girlfriend of one of the men was also arrested.

The burglaries were committed in the residential area of West Daughtery Road and Crafton Drive in unincorporated Lakeland, in the early morning hours Thursday.

Arrested were 26-year old Henry Harrison, his brother 25-year old Joseph Harrison, and Joseph’s girlfriend, 22-year old Robin Rent.

Witnesses called into the Emergency Communications Center (ECC) at about 4:41 AM and reported seeing two suspicious men dressed in dark clothing and attempting to open vehicle doors. PCSO deputies immediately responded.

While searching for the suspects, a sergeant stopped a vehicle driven by a man who drives for Uber and Lyft transportation services. Inside of the car were two men matching the description of the suspects.

The men were identified as Henry and Joseph Harrison and were in possession of property that had been stolen from the victims’ vehicles. Among the stolen property in their possession was a hand gun.

Joseph had no shoes on when he was arrested. Deputies found one of his shoes next to a victim’s home, and the other was located outside of Rent’s residence.

During an interview with a detective, Rent admitted to being with the men all night.

“Great descriptions by alert witnesses and a quick response by deputies led to the capture of the three suspects involved, and they’re facing some pretty serious charges. Two of them are brothers with quite the criminal histories, so their family might not have to save them a spot at the table for Thanksgiving dinner,” said Grady Judd, Sheriff.

Officers from the Lakeland Police Department also responded to the area to investigate some burglaries that occurred within their jurisdiction, and the suspects could receive additional criminal charges from them.

The following is how each suspect was charged, along with their prior criminal histories:

Joseph Harrison – Armed Burglary (5-counts, F1), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F2). And Felony Petit Theft (2-counts, F3). Due to prior theft convictions, Joseph’s Petit Theft charge was upgraded to a felony.

His prior criminal history includes 19 felonies and 11 misdemeanors consisting of charges of: Aggravated Assault on a LEO, Robbery, Several Burglaries, Numerous Thefts, Battery, Fleeing to Elude, Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Burglary Tools, False ID to LEO, Drug Possessions, Resisting, and multiple Probation Violations and Failures to Appear.

Joseph spent nearly two years in State Prison between 2017 to 2019.

Henry Harrison – Armed Burglary (5-counts, F1), Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (F2), and Petit Theft (2-counts, M1).

His prior criminal history includes 8 felonies and three misdemeanors consisting of charges of: Several Burglaries and Possessions of Burglary Tools, Grand Theft, Fleeing to Elude, Hit & Run, and numerous Probation Violations and Failures to Appear. He also had a warrant for his arrest out of Georgia for Failure to Appear for charges of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon, Transporting Stolen Property into the State, Fleeing to Elude, and DWLSR.

Henry was incarcerated in State Prison for two years between 2012 and 2014.

Robin Rent – Armed Burglary (5-counts, F1) and Petit Theft (2-counts, M1).