October 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for City of Hope)

(CNN) — Grand opening, grand closing.

One day after Jay-Z launched his verified Instagram account, it seems he deleted it.

The rapper/entrepreneur/producer is well known for not being active on social media, so there was some excitement when he showed up on the Gram this week.

Jay-Z stayed true to his simple approach with a single photo, the poster art for the new Netflix film “The Harder They Fall,” and an IG Story, featuring a countdown for the Black Western’s premiere on the streaming service.

He serves as a producer on the project, which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.

After garnering almost 2 million followers and following one person – wife Beyoncé – the account appears to have been deleted.

After he was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Jay-Z tweeted and made a joke about his social media presence.

“In my excitement , I failed to prize, and acknowledge JAZ-O, he was the hometown hero that made the dream tangible,” the tweet read. “Thank you good man… ok let me lose this password for another year or so. Thank you all again, incredibly humbled by your love.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.