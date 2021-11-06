PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation in Dunedin.

According to detectives, on November 5, 2021 at approximately 2:03 a.m., deputies responded to 1553 Coastal Place in Dunedin for report of a possible homicide.

During the investigation, detectives learned 31-year-old Nicholas Noren got into an altercation with his mother, 60-year-old Donna Noren. During the altercation, Nicholas shot Donna one time. Donna was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Nicholas was charged with Murder in the First Degree and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation continues.