MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A federal district judge in Ft. Pierce, Florida has sentenced 40-year-old Gregory T. Fuller to eight years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon.

rida In the early morning hours of April 10, 2019, in Ft. Pierce, Fuller began arguing with a female acquaintance. Fuller then went to a nearby residence, retrieved a firearm, and returned to the scene. While continuing to argue with the woman, Fuller pointed the firearm at her, threatened her, and hit her in the face. Fuller then returned to the residence and hid the firearm. Law enforcement later recovered it: a shotgun with no serial number that had its stock and barrel sawed off. At the time that he possessed the sawed-off shotgun, Fuller had previously been convicted of 36 felonies, including convictions for robberies, burglaries, batteries, escape, and other crimes.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Christopher Robinson, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Miami Field Division, announced the sentence.

ATF Miami investigated this case, with assistance from the Fort Pierce Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Hoover is prosecuting the case.

This case stems from Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. In 2017, PSN was reinvigorated as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.