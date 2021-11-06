ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The 24th Annual Florida CraftArt Festival on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and a kids’ art activity tent. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood.

Florida CraftArt Festival 2021 will be located just outside Florida CraftArt Gallery, at the crossroads of Central Avenue and 5th Street in Downtown St. Petersburg. The Residences at 400 Central – Red Apple Real Estate is the Presenting Sponsor. Duncan McClellan Gallery is the sponsor of the kids’ activities and children will enjoy creating crafts taught by members of the Tampa Bay Surface Design Guild.

Judge Bill May, the former Executive Director of Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, will award $10,000 in cash awards to the artists on Sunday morning. Interested fine craft collectors can register for the Collectors’ Circle and commit to purchase artists’ work in advance of the festival, award their chosen artist(s) with a plaque and receive other valuable festival benefits. For information about the Collector’s Circle, please call Janie Lorenz at (727) 821-7391.

Florida CraftArt Festival will showcase the talents of eight emerging artists with the support of the DMG School Project, as Florida CraftArt engages and mentors the next generation of fine craft artists. Emerging Artists receive a free booth, photography, postcards and the opportunity to show and sell their work. Those sponsoring the artists are Mark Anderson and Keith Bucklew, Concierge Financial Organization, Michael and Andrea Graham, Kathryn Howd and Edward Rucks, Tyler Jones, David and Becky Ramsey, Elizabeth Reilinger, and Barbara Sansone.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to the Presenting Sponsor, The Residences at 400 Central – Red Apple Real Estate, other festival sponsors are Raymond James, Duncan McClellan Gallery, DMG School Project, Tricera Capital, St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, Regions Bank, Duke Energy, St. Pete/Clearwater International Airport, Brian James Photography, The City of St. Petersburg, State of Florida Division of Art and Culture, Tampa Bay Times, Creative Loafing and WUSF. To learn more about the 24th Annual Florida CraftArt, visit FloridaCraftArt.org.

Florida CraftArt is located at 501 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call (727) 821-7391. Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot retail gallery and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery. Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work.