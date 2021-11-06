PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On November 4, 2021, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri held a press conference to announce an investigation into Eckerd Connects Community Alternatives located at 8550 Ulmerton Road in Largo.

According to Sheriff Gualtieri, detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit will be conducting an investigation into the abuse and neglect of children who have been temporarily housed at the administrative offices of Eckerd Connects Community Alternatives. Sheriff Gualtieri described the conditions in which the children are living as “disgusting and deplorable.”