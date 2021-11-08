RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - APRIL 15: Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and Vin Diesel (R) pose for photographers during the premiere of the movie \"Fast and Furious 5\" at Cinepolis Lagoon on April 15, 2011 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/LatinContent via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Vin Diesel is calling on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to end their highly publicized feud and re-join “Fast & Furious” for the franchise finale.

The 54-year-old actor, who plays Dominic Toretto in the movies, extended an olive branch on Sunday by sharing an open letter on Instagram directed at his former co-star.

“My little brother Dwayne… the time has come,” he wrote alongside a picture of the pair facing each other. “The world awaits the finale of Fast 10.”

Diesel went on to say his children still refer to Johnson as “Uncle Dwayne,” despite their well-documented rift. “There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes,” he added.

Johnson, 49, made his debut as federal agent Luke Hobbs in 2011’s “Fast Five” and reprised his role for the sixth, seventh and eighth installments of the franchise before landing his own spin-off, “Hobbs & Shaw.”

The pair’s feud erupt