HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a bank in Brandon on Monday afternoon.
On November 8, 2021, just before 1 p.m., an unknown white male entered the Regions Bank located at 11314 Causeway Boulevard. The suspect passed a note to the teller, demanding money. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of money and left in an unknown direction.
The suspect appears to look similar and is wearing the same clothes as a suspect from an attempted bank robbery that occurred Thursday, November 4, 2021, at The Bank of Tampa in Brandon.
The suspect is described as the following:
- White male
- 30-40 years old
- 5’8-5’10
- 150 lbs
If you have any information about the suspect, you’re asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.