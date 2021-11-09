HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the suspect responsible for shooting and hospitalizing a child Saturday.

Jontavius Monroe, 33, was arrested on November 9, 2021, without incident.

He faces charges of:

Attempted Murder in the First Degree Premeditated Firearm – Great Bodily Harm

Aggravated Battery Great Bodily Harm and Deadly Weapon

Discharge Firearm from a Vehicle (Occupant)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Shooting At, Within, or Into a Vehicle

Monore is an eight-time felon. He is in jail with no bond.