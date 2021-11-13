TAMPA, Fla.(CW44 News At 10)– The Ybor Chamber of Commerce is excited to start the season of celebration with the 11th Annual Ybor City Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 6 to 8pm at Centro Ybor on 1600 E. 7th Avenue.

Save the date for a evening filled with jolly festivities. Join the bay area along with Mayor Jane Castor as Ashley HomeStore presents the annual lighting of the Ybor City Holiday Tree. The public is invited to this free event that will be filled with joyful holiday experiences to start off the holiday season!

The evening will start off at 6pm with live holiday entertainment including singing, dancing, and more, performed by talent of all ages. At 7pm watch Ybor brighten with the feeling of warmth and holiday cheer as the tree is illuminated by Mayor Jane Castor.

Santa is Coming! There will be photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus following the tree lighting. Kids are able to enjoy complementary hot chocolate and cookies. We hope you will embrace the spirit of the season and join us at this holiday celebration in historic Ybor City. Thank you to our 2021 presenting sponsors: Ashley HomeStore and Ybor City Development Corporation.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Ybor City Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.

If you would like more information on the 11th Annual Ybor City Tree Lighting Ceremony or other Ybor City Chamber of Commerce events, please contact: Cassidy Roberts at 813-248-3712, Cassidy@ybor.org . or www.ybor.org/featured-events/